Chark (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 24-year-old sat out the first two practices of the week, but he was able to put in a limited session Friday to earn the questionable tag. Chark appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's matchup in the Lions, though his status may not be fully determined until the Jaguars release their inactive about 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.