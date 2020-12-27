Chark brought in four of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 41-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Chark's touchdown reception, which came from 20 yards out on an impressive catch in the left corner of the end zone, actually pulled the Jaguars even with the Bears at 10-10 in the second quarter. While Chicago would go on to separate comfortably in the second half, Chark was able to pace Jacksonville in receiving yardage while finding the end zone for the first time since Week 9. Chark will look to follow up his solid numbers with even better production as the Jags close out a forgettable season versus the Colts on the road in Week 17.