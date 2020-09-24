The Jaguars downgraded Chark (chest) to out for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Chark initially took a questionable designation into the Week 3 matchup, despite failing to practice Wednesday after being listed as a limited participant on the injury reports Jacksonville released Monday and Tuesday. The Jaguars had some optimism earlier Thursday that Chark might be able to play through the injury on a short week, but he'll ultimately be forced to the sidelines for the first time in 2020. With their top wideout not suiting up, the Jaguars will likely lean on Keelan Cole, Laviska Shenault and Chris Conley as their primary options in three-receiver sets. Dede Westbrook, who has been inactive for the Jaguars' first two games, should also dress for the first time this season, and he could play a role in the passing game.