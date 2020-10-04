Chark caught eight of nine targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

Chark did well to get both feet down in the back of the end zone on his 11-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter, then scored from two yards out on a quick slant early in the fourth. The chest and back injuries that sidelined Chark in Week 3 are now firmly in the rear view mirror, and Jacksonville's top receiving option should continue to play a major role in his team's Week 5 clash with the win-less Texans.