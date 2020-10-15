Chark (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
The Jaguars' pass-catching corps is banged up heading into the team's Week 6 matchup with the Lions. In addition to Chark, tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) also sat out a second straight practice, while Laviska Shenault (hamstring) took part in some capacity Thursday after missing Wednesday's session. Chark could still put himself in position to play Sunday by returning to practice in some fashion Friday, but his status for the game appears dicey at the moment.