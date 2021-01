Chark (shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The 24-year-old was unable to practice this week due to the shin injury and won't be available for Week 17. It's a disappointing end to a disappointing season for Chark, who finishes with 53 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games after breaking out with a 1,000-yard campaign in 2019. Laviska Shenault, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley are poised to lead Jacksonville's receiving corps in the season finale.