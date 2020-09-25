Coach Doug Marrone said the Jaguars are awaiting the results of tests on Chark (back/chest) to determine how to proceed with his recovery, but the wide receiver is expected to be "fine," John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Operating on a short week before Thursday's eventual loss to the Dolphins, Jacksonville opted to keep Chark sidelined after he followed a LP/LP/DNP practice regimen due to back and chest injuries. Marrone's optimism regarding Chark's health is a good enough sign that he'll be available again in the near future, but fantasy managers will want to continue keeping close tabs on his status. In Chark's place Thursday, the Jaguars used a top WR trio of Chris Conley, Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole, with Collin Johnson and Dede Westbrook occasionally filling in.