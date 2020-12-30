Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that he's unsure about Chark's chances of playing Week 17 against the Colts while the receiver tends to a shin injury, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Jacksonville hadn't previously announced that Chark picked up an injury in the Week 16 loss to the Bears, during which he played 75 percent of the offensive snaps and grabbed four of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown. Chark's activity (or lack thereof) in practices Wednesday through Friday will likely determine whether the wideout plays in the season finale, but the Jaguars could be hesitant to keep him active if he's not able to advance to full participation by the end of the week. The 1-14 Jaguars have little at stake Week 17, so it would make sense for the organization to take a cautious approach with a player who will be a big part of its plans in 2021.