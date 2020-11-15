Chark caught four of five targets for 56 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-20 road loss to the Packers.

On the heels of a 146-yard, one-TD performance last week against the Texans, Chark again finished as his team's leading receiver despite ranking third behind Chris Conley (eight) and Keelan Cole (seven) in targets. After compiling 73 receptions and 1,008 receiving yards during a breakout 2019, Chark now has 37 total catches for 493 yards through his first eight appearances of the 2020 campaign. A Week 11 matchup against the Steelers is formidable, with Pittsburgh ranking third best in catch rate allowed to opposing wideouts (61.9 percent). However, Pittsburgh is tied for fifth worst with 12 receiving TDs surrendered to opposing WRs, so Chark could provide a lucrative fantasy week nonetheless.