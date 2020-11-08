Chark caught seven of 12 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans.

Chark made a huge impact early in the game with a 73-yard touchdown catch and run to get his team on the board. The big play accounted for half his yardage output on the day, but he still came through with some other notable gains en route to a new season high in that department. Chark's outburst was especially surprising considering Jake Luton was making his first career start under center, and the duo will look to build on this productive effort next Sunday in an effort to keep up with the high-scoring Packers.