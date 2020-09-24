Chark (chest) is moving in the right direction in advance of Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Chark enters this week with a "questionable" tag after logging limited practice sessions Monday and Tuesday before sitting out Wednesday completely. It seems like this is something that can be chalked up to the Jaguars taking an overly cautious approach, but nonetheless, Chark's status will be worth checking up on prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, when the final decision on his status will be made. Should Chark end up suiting up for his regular role, the matchup against Miami would be a favorable one. Through two games, the Dolphins have allowed the third-most standard fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, which includes a combined 30 catches for 454 yards and three touchdowns.