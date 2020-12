Chark caught two of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Chark was removed from the injury report after missing last week's game with a rib injury, but he still didn't seem to be 100 percent out there and failed to get on the same page as quarterback Mike Glennon. Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver will look to build on his seasons totals of 43 catches, 575 yards and four touchdowns in Week 14 against the Titans.