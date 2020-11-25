Chark (ribs) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Chark handled his typical workload in last week's loss to the Steelers, so this injury may have surfaced in the following days. It's concerning that Chark didn't practice at all. He'll look to upgrade his participation by Friday to have a shot to play Sunday against the Browns, a friendly matchup since Denzel Ward (calf) is out of the picture. If he's able to play, he'll catch passes from his third quarterback of the year, as Mike Glennon has been named the Week 12 starter.