Chark (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is being viewed by the Jaguars as a game-time decision, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero's report paints a less rosier picture of Chark's health than one issued late Saturday by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who indicated the wideout was likely to play. In any case, Chark's status will come down to how he fares in a pregame workout, with a final word on his availability (or lack thereof) coming when the Jaguars release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET. If Chark can't go, Laviska Shenault, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley would serve as quarterback Gardner Minshew's top options in the passing game.