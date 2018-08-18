Carey injured his hamstring during Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings and is considered doubtful to return.

The team didn't disclose the severity of the issue, so it's possible the doubtful designation reflects the fact that it's a preseason contest. Carey needs to get as much preseason time in as possible to work his way on to the 53-man roster radar, so a serious injury could be detrimental to his chances.

