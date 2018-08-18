Jaguars' Don Carey: Questionable to return Saturday
Carey injured his hamstring during Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings and is considered doubtful to return.
The team didn't disclose the severity of the issue, so it's possible the doubtful designation reflects the fact that it's a preseason contest. Carey needs to get as much preseason time in as possible to work his way on to the 53-man roster radar, so a serious injury could be detrimental to his chances.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...