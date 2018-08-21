Jaguars' Don Carey: Sidelined Monday
Carey (hamstring) did not participate in Monday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Carey suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings and did not return, and it looks like it is somewhat severe given that he's unable to practice. Until the Jaguars can provide an update on his health, consider Carey to be day-to-day.
