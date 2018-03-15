Carey will sign a contract with the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Carey, who seems to be healthy after injuring his knee in Week 17, will return to Jacksonville after spending the past seven seasons with the Lions. The 31-year-old safety likely won't see many defensive snaps with the Jaguars but could prove to be a valuable asset on special teams.

