Jaguars' Donald Payne: Activated from IR
The Jaguars activated Payne (knee) from injured reserve Friday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Payne appears to have fully recovered from an MCL sprain sustained in late October, and rejoins Jacksonville's active roster in time for the season finale. The 24-year-old could see rotational snaps during Sunday's game against the Texans.
More News
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Receives return designation•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Out 3-to-4 weeks with MCL sprain•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Likely to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Battling hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...