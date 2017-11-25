The Jaguars have listed Payne (hamstring) as questionable for its tilt against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Payne suffered the hamstring injury in the team's Week 11 victory over the Browns. After sitting out practice Wednesday, the rookie has been able to participate in limited fashion the last two days. Both Lerentee McCray and Blair Brown would likely be called on for help providing depth at linebacker should Payne not be able to go Sunday.