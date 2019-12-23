Play

Payne had 16 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 24-12 loss to the Falcons.

It's now four straight games with double-digit tackles for Payne, who began the season with 15 total tackles for his career. The 25-year-old has 57 tackles (33 solo), one sack and one pass defensed in the four contests as a fill-in starter in place of Myles Jack (knee).

