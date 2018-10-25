Payne (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Jaguars on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Payne suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Texans and was originally expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. As evidenced by this news, the injury could be worse than what was first reported. Payne will need sit out a minimum of eight weeks on IR, so it's possible his season could be over. Fellow linebacker Blair Brown could see an uptick in snaps with Payne sidelined.

