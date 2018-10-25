Jaguars' Donald Payne: Heads to injured reserve
Payne (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Jaguars on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Payne suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Texans and was originally expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. As evidenced by this news, the injury could be worse than what was first reported. Payne will need sit out a minimum of eight weeks on IR, so it's possible his season could be over. Fellow linebacker Blair Brown could see an uptick in snaps with Payne sidelined.
More News
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Out 3-to-4 weeks with MCL sprain•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Likely to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Battling hip injury•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: No injury designation•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Will sit out Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...