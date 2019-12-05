Payne will continue to start now that Myles Jack (knee) has been placed on injured reserve.

Payne drew his first start of the season in the team's Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay. He racked up 13 tackles and a sack while playing on all but one defensive snap. Payne should have a chance to build on that outing now that Jack is done for the season, with his next test coming in the team's Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.