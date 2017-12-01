Payne (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Payne was limited in practice this week after sitting out Week 12, but appears ready for Sunday's game. The 23-year-old does not warrant fantasy consideration at this point since he has yet to play a defensive snap this season.

