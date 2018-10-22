Jaguars' Donald Payne: Out 3-to-4 weeks with MCL sprain
Payne is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining an MCL sprain in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Payne sees the overwhelming majority of his snaps on special teams, so his potential absence should go largely unnoticed in IDP leagues. Fortunately for Payne, the Jaguars are on bye in Week 9, so if his timetable holds true, he could be sidelined as little as one game with the injury.
More News
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Likely to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Battling hip injury•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: No injury designation•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Considered questionable for Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...