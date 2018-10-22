Payne is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining an MCL sprain in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Payne sees the overwhelming majority of his snaps on special teams, so his potential absence should go largely unnoticed in IDP leagues. Fortunately for Payne, the Jaguars are on bye in Week 9, so if his timetable holds true, he could be sidelined as little as one game with the injury.