Payne had 13 tackles (six solo) and a sack during Sunday's 28-11 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 25-year-old received the start with Myles Jack (knee) sidelined and led the defense in tackles during the first start of his career. Payne could have some IDP value should Jack be forced to miss additional games.

