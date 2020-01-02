Jaguars' Donald Payne: Quiet Week 17
Payne had one solo tackle in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
It's a curious finish to the season for the 25-year-old, as he recorded only a single tackle in the finale after posting 57 tackles in the previous four games. Payne will be a restricted free agent in 2020 and will likely return to a reserve role with Myles Jack (knee) set to return following an August extension.
