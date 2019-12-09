Play

Payne had 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

The 25-year-old now has 29 tackles (14 solo) and a sack in two starts in place of Myles Jack (knee), who was placed on injured reserve. The tackle numbers have undoubtedly been helped by the game script, as the Jaguars faced significant halftime deficits in both contests and overall were outscored 73-21. Regardless, Payne could be a solid late-season IDP pickup since he's poised to finish out the season as Jacksonville's starting middle linebacker.

