Payne (knee) was designated to return off injured reserve by the Jaguars on Wednesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Payne landed on injured reserve with an MCL sprain in late October, but could now have a chance to play again this season. The 24-year-old's initial recovery timetable was 3-to-4 weeks, so even if the injury was worse than originally feared there has been significant time for him to rehab extensively. Typically there is a 21-day window in which players are allowed to practice before the team must decide to activate them off injured reserve, but that timeline is accelerated with only two weeks left in the regular season and the Jaguars out of the playoff picture. Payne didn't play a defensive snap in seven games before suffering the injury, and would likely return in a similar special-teams role if activated.