Payne will start at middle linebacker for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Myles Jack (knee) is unable to play Sunday, providing Payne with the first starting chance of his career. Payne has only three tackles this season but could be in line for a major snap share since Jack typically plays every defensive snap.

