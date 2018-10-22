Jaguars' Donald Payne: Sprains MCL
Payne is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Payne injured his knee Sunday against Houston. Fortunately for him, the team has a bye in Week 9, so even if he's out for a month he'll only miss three games. Look for Blair Brown and Lerentee McCray to see some extra snaps while Payne is sidelined.
More News
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Likely to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Battling hip injury•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: No injury designation•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Considered questionable for Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...