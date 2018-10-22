Payne is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Payne injured his knee Sunday against Houston. Fortunately for him, the team has a bye in Week 9, so even if he's out for a month he'll only miss three games. Look for Blair Brown and Lerentee McCray to see some extra snaps while Payne is sidelined.

