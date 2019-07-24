The Jaguars placed Greene (undisclosed) on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, John Oehser of the team's official website reports.

Greene is a Minnesota Gophers' product and undrafted free agent who signed with the Jaguars. It is unclear what injury he is dealing with, but it would be to his benefit for him to return as soon as possible to compete for a spot depth offensive line role on Jacksonville's final roster.

