Greene (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to Jacksonville's injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Greene started training camp on the non-football injury list but was cleared after a few days, and it's unclear when he picked up the new injury. The 23-year-old was waived/injured over the weekend and will spend the season on IR if he doesn't agree to an injury settlement with the team.

