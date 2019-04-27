The Jaguars selected Russell in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Russell is a hulking prospect at 6-foot-3 and 319 pounds who has potential as an interior defensive lineman. While he was pretty much a starter at Auburn the day he stepped on campus, Russell's technique was historically a problem according to scouts. However, with NFL-caliber coaching, it's possible he could develop into a defensive anchor in the middle of a defense. In Jacksonville, he'll compete for a depth role behind Marcell Dareus and Abry Jones.