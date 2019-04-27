The Jaguars selected Russell in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Russell is a hulking prospect at 6-foot-3 and 319 pounds who has potential as an interior defensive lineman. While he was pretty much a starter at Auburn the day he stepped on campus, Russell's technique was historically a problem according to scouts. However, with NFL-caliber coaching, it's possible he could develop into a defensive anchor in the middle of a defense. In Jacksonville, he'll compete for a depth role behind Marcell Dareus and Abry Jones.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ