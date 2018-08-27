With Marqise Lee (knee) set to be placed on IR, Moncrief is a candidate to see added snaps and targets this coming season, the Florida Times-Union reports.

In the absence of Lee, there should be added work for both Keelan Cole and Moncrief, while Dede Westbrook and rookie DJ Chark are also candidates to see increased profiles in the Jacksonville offense. Moncrief's production dropped to 26 catches for 391 yards and two TDs in 12 games for the Colts last season, but his cause wasn't helped by the fact that Indy's franchise QB Andrew Luck missed the entire 2017 campaign. The 25-year-old pass-catcher's fantasy upside hinges on the chemistry he builds with signal-caller Blake Bortles, but Lee's injury does clearly pave the way for Moncrief to see more consistent opportunities.