Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Again finishes with one catch
Moncrief caught one of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.
Moncrief's lone catch came up just short of a touchdown, but it was nonetheless another disappointing afternoon. The 25-year-old now has one catch in each of the past two games for 40 yards. The Jaguars have benched QB Blake Bortles for Week 13, and new starter Cody Kessler can hardly be much worse for the team's anemic passing game.
More News
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Held to one catch in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Finds end zone in loss to Colts•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Tops 50 yards in Week 8•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Available for London game despite passport issue•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: At least 76 yards in three of last four•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Garners three targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...