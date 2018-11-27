Moncrief caught one of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Moncrief's lone catch came up just short of a touchdown, but it was nonetheless another disappointing afternoon. The 25-year-old now has one catch in each of the past two games for 40 yards. The Jaguars have benched QB Blake Bortles for Week 13, and new starter Cody Kessler can hardly be much worse for the team's anemic passing game.