Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: At least 76 yards in three of last four
Moncrief caught seven of 10 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 20-7 home loss to Houston.
Moncrief has at least 76 receiving yards in three of his past four games, but he posted a goose egg in his other appearance over that stretch. His team-leading yardage, target and reception totals in this one came courtesy of a mix between Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler under center, as the former was benched in the third quarter due to ineffectiveness. Jacksonville's receiving corps is still muddled, but Moncrief's emerging as the most reliable of the bunch ahead of a Week 8 meeting with the Eagles in London.
