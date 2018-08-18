Moncrief caught both his targets for 23 yards during Saturday's 14-10 win over the Vikings.

Moncrief started with the first team offense and made a nice 15-yard connection with Blake Bortles during a 70-yard touchdown drive. He made another grab for eight yards before calling it a day at the half. Moncrief has an opportunity to compete for a large role in the offense and should see additional run in next week's contest against the Falcons.