Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Catches three Kessler passes
Moncrief caught three of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.
Moncrief led all Jacksonville wideouts in receiving yardage, finishing second on the team overall behind running back T.J. Yeldon's 49. The shift from Blake Bortles to Cody Kessler under center had a small positive effect on Moncrief's production, as he had managed just two catches for 40 yards over the two previous games combined. Jacksonville's passing game as a whole is not a particularly hot fantasy commodity at the moment, and that should be the case once again in Week 14 against the Titans.
