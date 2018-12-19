Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Catchless in loss
Moncrief was unable to haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 16-13 loss to Washington.
Though he's been able to have a few solid games in terms of receptions, Moncrief has now been held under 50 yards in five consecutive contests. While there was hope early in the year that the Jaguars' run-first-and-play-defense model could add some timely passing, that doesn't seem like part of the equation at this point with ineffective quarterbacking from both Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler, who was held to 57 yards on Sunday, plaguing the team. Sunday should be more of the same, even against a Miami defense ranked in the bottom 10 of the league in receiving yardage surrendered.
