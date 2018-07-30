Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Considered day-to-day
Moncrief (ankle) is merely day-to-day, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Moncrief injured his ankle Friday and still hasn't returned to practice, but the Jaguars expect him to be back soon. He's a strong favorite to lock down the starting job opposite Marqise Lee (shoulder), as the former Colt has $9.6 million guaranteed on his one-year contract. Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook figure to run with the first-team offense Monday while Lee and Moncrief are sidelined.
