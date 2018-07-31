Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Dealing with knee injury
Moncrief is actually dealing with a knee injury, not the ankle injury that was previously reported, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Regardless of the details, Moncrief will miss a fourth straight day of practice Tuesday, though his injury isn't believed to be serious. With Marqise Lee (shoulder) also sidelined, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook figure to get heavy run with the first-team offense. Moncrief's one-year, $9.6 million contract makes him a strong bet for the No. 2 wide receiver job, but it isn't totally out of the question for Cole or Westbrook to make a push for the spot. L
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...