Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Dealing with knee injury

Moncrief is actually dealing with a knee injury, not the ankle injury that was previously reported, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Regardless of the details, Moncrief will miss a fourth straight day of practice Tuesday, though his injury isn't believed to be serious. With Marqise Lee (shoulder) also sidelined, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook figure to get heavy run with the first-team offense. Moncrief's one-year, $9.6 million contract makes him a strong bet for the No. 2 wide receiver job, but it isn't totally out of the question for Cole or Westbrook to make a push for the spot.