Moncrief caught three of four targets for 98 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Colts.

Moncrief got his team on the board with an 80-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, accounting for most of his damage on the day. He added a couple of short er receptions to lead the team in receiving while posting his second-best yardage total of the season. Moncrief remains capable of breaking off big plays in any given week, but he's also become more consistent of late, posting at least 54 receiving yards in five of his last six games. Suddenly on pace for nearly 850 yards this season, Moncrief will look to build on this strong showing next Sunday against the Steelers.