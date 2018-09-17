Moncrief caught four of a team-high nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-20 win over New England.

Moncrief got the scoring started with a four-yard touchdown on Jacksonville's first drive. He exited the contest with a knee injury, but was later able to return and drew one more target after checking back in. Keelan Cole has outplayed Moncrief to this point, but both have seen their fantasy stocks shoot up in the absence of Marqise Lee (knee).