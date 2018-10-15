Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Garners three targets
Moncrief had zero receptions on three targets in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.
Moncrief was invisible Sunday despite playing 79 percent of the offensive snaps, as the Jaguars ran only 48 offensive plays and QB Blake Bortles completed 15 of 26 passes for 149 yards. The Cowboys controlled the game from the start and the Jaguars were unable to get any sort of offense going, even in garbage time. Moncrief had 11 catches for 185 yards over the previous two games, but -- as illustrated by Sunday's outing -- is extremely difficult to trust on a week-to-week basis.
