Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Gets $9.6 million guaranteed

Moncrief's one-year contract with the Jaguars includes $9.6 million guaranteed and another $2 million available via incentives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The contract makes a few things clear, most importantly that the Jaguars expect Moncrief to be a starter alongside Marqise Lee, likely relegating second-year players Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook to a competition for the No. 3 role. It also provides yet another hint that Allen Hurns ultimately will be traded or released, something that seemed likely even before the Jags signed Moncrief and Lee. This contract has the feel of an egregious overpay, but it is worth noting that Moncrief seemed to draw a lot of interest in free agency, with teams perhaps blaming his lack of production on the circumstances in Indianapolis, where the 24-year-old wideout and Andrew Luck hadn't enjoyed a healthy season together since 2014. Moncrief does have elite physical traits and won't turn 25 until August.