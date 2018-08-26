Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Goes for 62 yards on five targets
Moncrief caught three of five targets for 62 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.
Not only did Moncrief build upon his performance from last week, but he also stepped up as a primary receiving option after Marqise Lee left with a nasty knee injury. Lee, along with Keelan Cole, worked as the Jaguars' first-team receivers throughout the summer up to this point, so any extended absence could potentially vault Moncrief into the starting offense, sending a huge boost to his fantasy stock. D.J. Chark, the team's second-round pick in this year's draft, also waits in the wings and should also be a more significant figure in the offense going forward.
More News
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Catches both targets versus Vikings•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Listed as third-stringer•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Considered day-to-day•
-
Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Injures ankle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...