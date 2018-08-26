Moncrief caught three of five targets for 62 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Not only did Moncrief build upon his performance from last week, but he also stepped up as a primary receiving option after Marqise Lee left with a nasty knee injury. Lee, along with Keelan Cole, worked as the Jaguars' first-team receivers throughout the summer up to this point, so any extended absence could potentially vault Moncrief into the starting offense, sending a huge boost to his fantasy stock. D.J. Chark, the team's second-round pick in this year's draft, also waits in the wings and should also be a more significant figure in the offense going forward.