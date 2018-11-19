Moncrief caught just one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.

The entire Jaguars passing game was stuck in first gear, with quarterback Blake Bortles throwing for a modest 104 yards. Moncrief is the player to own in Jacksonville's receiving corps, but even he's prone to duds like this one. He'll try to bounce back against the Bills in Week 12.