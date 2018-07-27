Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Injures ankle
Moncrief left Friday's practice with an apparent ankle injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Given the Jaguars' wealth of options at wide receiver, Moncrief might start feeling a little nervous if the injury holds him out for a significant portion of training camp. That said, the team didn't give him $9.6 million guaranteed just to watch him sit on the bench, so he should still have the inside track to a starting job across from Marqise Lee. The Jags likely will have Keelan Cole and/or Dede Westbrook fill in with the first-team offense in Moncrief's absence.
