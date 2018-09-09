Moncrief caught just one of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-15, Week 1 win over the Giants.

No Jaguars player saw more than seven targets, but both Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook were able to top 50 yards while Moncrief didn't seem to be on the same page with quarterback Blake Bortles. Owners looking for receiving help on the waiver wire should look at Cole and Westbrook before settling for Moncrief.