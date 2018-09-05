Monrief and Keelan Cole are listed as the starting wide receivers on Jacksonville's depth chart for Week 1 against the Giants.

Despite signing a one-year, $9.6 million contract this offseason, Moncrief seemed to be in danger of landing fourth on the depth chart throughout much of training camp. Marqise Lee's season-ending knee injury broke the logjam, allowing Cole and Moncrief to operate as the starting outside receivers while Dede Westbrook primarily mans the slot. It still isn't clear if Moncrief will handle a typical starter's workload, with Mike Kaye of First Coast News speculating that Westbrook could eat into the veteran's playing time. Rookie second-round pick D.J. Chark also poses a threat, though perhaps not in the immediate future. For what it's worth, QB Blake Bortles said Wednesday that he expects Moncrief to be a weapon in the red zone, per Kaye.